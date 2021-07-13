Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why ‘inciting violence’ should not be the only threshold for defining hate speech in New Zealand

By Eddie Clark, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Law, Te Herenga Waka — Victoria University of Wellington
Critics say only links to real or threatened violence should justify the proposed criminalisation of hate speech. But New Zealand law already regulates all kinds of non-violent speech.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


