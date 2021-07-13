Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Is Australia a sitting duck for ransomware attacks? Yes, and the danger has been growing for 30 years

By Paul Haskell-Dowland, Associate Dean (Computing and Security), Edith Cowan University
Andrew Woodward, Executive Dean of Science, Edith Cowan University
Share this article
The first ransomware attack, in 1988, was a crude effort involving virus-laden floppy disks. But in the decades since, the sophistication of malware, and the money reaped by criminals, has skyrocketed.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Electric vehicle batteries: what will they look like in the future?
~ How a tool called Pairity is using data to gauge community support for refugees
~ South Africa in flames: spontaneous outbreak or insurrection?
~ Biden targets noncompete agreements, which restrict the job opportunities of millions of low-wage workers
~ Four in five New Zealanders plan to get vaccinated, but many people want more information about vaccine safety
~ Why ‘inciting violence’ should not be the only threshold for defining hate speech in New Zealand
~ As the Taliban surges across Afghanistan, al-Qaeda is poised for a swift return
~ Tokyo Olympiad, Kon Ichikawa’s documentary of the 1964 Games, is still a masterpiece
~ Headphones, saw blades, coat hangers: how human trash in Australian bird nests changed over 195 years
~ The success of Iceland's 'four-day week' trial has been greatly overstated
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter