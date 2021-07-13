Is Australia a sitting duck for ransomware attacks? Yes, and the danger has been growing for 30 years
By Paul Haskell-Dowland, Associate Dean (Computing and Security), Edith Cowan University
Andrew Woodward, Executive Dean of Science, Edith Cowan University
The first ransomware attack, in 1988, was a crude effort involving virus-laden floppy disks. But in the decades since, the sophistication of malware, and the money reaped by criminals, has skyrocketed.
- Tuesday, July 13, 2021