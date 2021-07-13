Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

As the Taliban surges across Afghanistan, al-Qaeda is poised for a swift return

By Greg Barton, Chair in Global Islamic Politics, Alfred Deakin Institute for Citizenship and Globalisation, Deakin University
In its peace deal with the US, the Taliban 'pledged' to prevent al-Qaeda from operating out of Afghanistan. But there are signs the terror group is already there, hiding out of sight.


