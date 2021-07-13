Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Digital learning is real-world learning. That's why blended on-campus and online study is best

By Elizabeth Johnson, Deputy Vice-Chancellor Education, Deakin University
Share this article
Universities can best prepare students by teaching them in ways that reflect the realities of how professionals and the wider community now operate.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Electric vehicle batteries: what will they look like in the future?
~ How a tool called Pairity is using data to gauge community support for refugees
~ South Africa in flames: spontaneous outbreak or insurrection?
~ Biden targets noncompete agreements, which restrict the job opportunities of millions of low-wage workers
~ Four in five New Zealanders plan to get vaccinated, but many people want more information about vaccine safety
~ Why ‘inciting violence’ should not be the only threshold for defining hate speech in New Zealand
~ Is Australia a sitting duck for ransomware attacks? Yes, and the danger has been growing for 30 years
~ As the Taliban surges across Afghanistan, al-Qaeda is poised for a swift return
~ Tokyo Olympiad, Kon Ichikawa’s documentary of the 1964 Games, is still a masterpiece
~ Headphones, saw blades, coat hangers: how human trash in Australian bird nests changed over 195 years
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter