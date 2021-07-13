Tolerance.ca
How do you teach a child to swallow a pill? Hint: use lollies

By Nial Wheate, Associate Professor of the Sydney Pharmacy School, University of Sydney
Elise Schubert, Pharmacist and PhD Candidate, University of Sydney
When was the last time you swallowed a pill, be it a tablet or capsule? This morning or sometime in the past week? Now, can you remember the very first time you had to take a pill? Probably not.

Unlike your first kiss, there is usually nothing remarkable about the first time you take a pill. But taking solid medicines orally does not come naturally and chances are you had to be taught how to do it. And because you don’t remember how you were taught it can be hard for parents to figure out how to teach…


