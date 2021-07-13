Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Congo Mourns Death of ‘Tata Cardinal’

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo from the Democratic Republic of Congo arrives at the Synod hall in the Vatican on February 13, 2015. © 2015 Eric Vandeville/Sipa USA/AP Images Tributes have been pouring in from all corners of the Democratic Republic of Congo and beyond for Cardinal Laurent Monsengwo, a fearless human rights defender who died July 11 at age 81. A few days earlier, he had been flown from Congo to Versailles, France to receive medical care. Known by the fatherly “Tata Cardinal,” he was nonetheless a vigorous critic of successive governments over decades,…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


