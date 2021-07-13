Tolerance.ca
COVID: seven reasons mask wearing in the west was unnecessarily delayed

By Trish Greenhalgh, Professor of Primary Care Health Sciences, University of Oxford
Masks help prevent the spread of SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, yet masking policies in the west have featured some spectacular policy wrong turns. Here are some.

1. Ignoring Asia

Early studies showed that countries (mostly Asian) that made mask-wearing mandatory within 30 days of the first case emerging had dramatically fewer COVID-19 cases than those (mostly western) that delayed beyond 100 days. Rather than taking seriously the theory that the…


© The Conversation -


