Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Humanitarian workers risk life and limb to deliver aid to the most vulnerable

By Mukesh Kapila, Professor in Global Health & Humanitarian Affairs, University of Manchester
Share this article
Every aid worker lost in the crossfire of a conflict is a tragedy; when they are deliberately targeted, it is an outrage.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Victoria’s Secret joins the 'inclusive revolution,' finally realizing diversity sells
~ COVID: seven reasons mask wearing in the west was unnecessarily delayed
~ Euro 2020: could Twitter stop racist abuse before it happens?
~ Targeted ads isolate and divide us even when they're not political – new research
~ COVID-19 is prompting more people to head to trusted mainstream news sites for information - new research
~ COVID-19: how a sense of community can increase vaccine uptake
~ Treating specific symptoms of autism or ADHD can help children, even without a diagnosis
~ The political history of dubbing in films
~ Bangladeshi reporter badly beaten while investigating land seizure
~ John Glenn’s fan mail shows many girls dreamed of the stars – but sexism in the early space program thwarted their ambitions
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter