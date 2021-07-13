63% of workers who file an EEOC discrimination complaint lose their jobs
By Donald T. Tomaskovic-Devey, Professor of Sociology and Director of the Center for Employment Equity, University of Massachusetts Amherst
Carly McCann, Research Affiliate at the Center for Employment Equity, University of Massachusetts Amherst
J.D. Swerzenski, Ph.D. Candidate in Communication, University of Massachusetts Amherst
People who experience sex discrimination, race discrimination and other forms of discrimination at work aren’t getting much protection from the laws designed to shield them from it.
That’s our main finding after analyzing the outcomes of 683,419 discrimination cases filed with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission from 2012 to 2016 – the most recent data available. We focused on workplace complaints filed related to race, sex, disability, age and national origin. Those are…
