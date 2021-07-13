Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Why spending more time in nature could reduce 'germaphobia'

By Jake M Robinson, Ecologist and Researcher, Department of Landscape, University of Sheffield
Imagine for a moment that you had microscopic vision. You would see an entirely different world within the world we currently perceive: a diverse, bustling metropolis full of activity.

Millions of microscopic species are constantly interacting, communicating, sharing and competing all around us. Our bodies are vibrant natural theatres hosting trillions of bacteria, viruses, fungi and other microorganisms. We are deeply connected to these…


© The Conversation -


