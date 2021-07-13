Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New head of Iran’s judicial system has journalists’ blood on his hands

By rezam
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for an international commission of enquiry into the persecution of journalists in Iran now that the running of its judicial system has been entrusted to Gholam Hossein Mohseni-Ejei, a former minister of intelligence who has always dealt severely with media personnel and who is implicated in the murder of at least one journalist in 1998 .


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


