Brut force: how Putin's champagne label law could spark a trademark dispute with France
By Enrico Bonadio, Reader in Intellectual Property Law, City, University of London
Magali Contardi, PhD candidate, Intellectual Property Law, Universidad de Alicante
Earlier this month, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed an amendment to a federal law reserving the use of the Russian term for champagne -– Шампанское (shampanskoye) – to sparkling wines produced in Russia.
Putin’s move has caused a stir with French producers, as it will require them to use the generic term “sparkling wine” on the back of their bottles sold in Russia.
“Sovietskoïé shampanskoye” is the Russian…
- Tuesday, July 13, 2021