Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Do you answer emails outside work hours? Do you send them? New research shows how dangerous this can be

By Amy Zadow, Research Fellow in Organisational Psychology, University of South Australia
Share this article
What could be so bad about answering a few emails in the evening? Perhaps something urgent pops up, we are tidying up an issue from the day, or trying to get ahead for tomorrow. Always being online and available is one of the ways we demonstrate our work ethic and professionalism.

But the creep of digital communications into our entire lives is not as harmless as we think.

Our new research shows how prevalent out-of-hours communication is in the Australian university sector. And how damaging it is to our mental and physical health.

Our research


Colleagues…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Turkey sending jihadists from Idlib to Afghanistan
~ Climate explained: is New Zealand losing or gaining native forests?
~ Who's running Haiti after president's assassination? 5 questions answered
~ How to see tonight's conjunction of Venus and Mars in the evening sky
~ If wildlife vigilantes smuggle Tassie devils to the Australian mainland, the animals could live in secret for 20 years
~ Combo meal deals and price discounts on fast food encourage us to eat more junk. It's time for policy action
~ What is Bastille Day and why is it celebrated?
~ A significant number of New Zealanders overestimate sea-level rise — and that could stop them from taking action
~ Remembering Suha Jarrar, Trailblazing Palestinian Rights Defender
~ Ancient shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth's climate history
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter