Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How to see tonight's conjunction of Venus and Mars in the evening sky

By Tanya Hill, Honorary Fellow of the University of Melbourne and Senior Curator (Astronomy), Museums Victoria
Duane W. Hamacher, Associate Professor, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
Venus has returned to our evening skies and is looking lovely in the north-west after sunset. Tonight, July 13, it will pair up with the red planet Mars and just above the two planets will be the waxing crescent Moon.

Wherever you are in Australia, find a location that has a good view of the north-west horizon to see the conjunction. Venus will be visible during dusk, but you need to wait until the sky darkens to have a chance to see faint Mars.

Mars will appear just…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ If wildlife vigilantes smuggle Tassie devils to the Australian mainland, the animals could live in secret for 20 years
~ Combo meal deals and price discounts on fast food encourage us to eat more junk. It's time for policy action
~ What is Bastille Day and why is it celebrated?
~ A significant number of New Zealanders overestimate sea-level rise — and that could stop them from taking action
~ Remembering Suha Jarrar, Trailblazing Palestinian Rights Defender
~ Ancient shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth's climate history
~ Why some people switch political parties: new research
~ Irish sea border: trust is the biggest problem for the Northern Ireland protocol
~ Reconciliation and Residential Schools: Canadians need new stories to face a future better than what we inherited
~ The imprisonment of the ‘Lucky Family': How Chinese authorities detained and sentenced a whole birthday party
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter