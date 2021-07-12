Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What is Bastille Day and why is it celebrated?

By Romain Fathi, Senior Lecturer, History, Flinders University
Claire Rioult, PhD candidate in Early Modern History, Monash University
Share this article
The French celebrate Quatorze Juillet, not Bastille Day. In fact, the English-language name hides much of the surprisingly complex history of the day.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ How to see tonight's conjunction of Venus and Mars in the evening sky
~ If wildlife vigilantes smuggle Tassie devils to the Australian mainland, the animals could live in secret for 20 years
~ Combo meal deals and price discounts on fast food encourage us to eat more junk. It's time for policy action
~ A significant number of New Zealanders overestimate sea-level rise — and that could stop them from taking action
~ Remembering Suha Jarrar, Trailblazing Palestinian Rights Defender
~ Ancient shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth's climate history
~ Why some people switch political parties: new research
~ Irish sea border: trust is the biggest problem for the Northern Ireland protocol
~ Reconciliation and Residential Schools: Canadians need new stories to face a future better than what we inherited
~ The imprisonment of the ‘Lucky Family': How Chinese authorities detained and sentenced a whole birthday party
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter