Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Ancient shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth's climate history

By Sora Kim, Assistant Professor of Paleoecology, University of California, Merced
Share this article
Tens of million years ago, sand tiger sharks hunted in the waters off the Antarctic Peninsula, gliding over a thriving marine ecosystem on the seafloor below.

All that remains of them today is their sharp pointed teeth, but those teeth tell a story.

They’re helping solve the mystery of why the Earth, some 50 million years ago, began shifting from a “greenhouse” climate that was warmer than…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Why some people switch political parties: new research
~ Irish sea border: trust is the biggest problem for the Northern Ireland protocol
~ Reconciliation and Residential Schools: Canadians need new stories to face a future better than what we inherited
~ The imprisonment of the ‘Lucky Family': How Chinese authorities detained and sentenced a whole birthday party
~ People with Disabilities in Mexico Should Be Counted
~ Viktor Orbán stages laughable video after being labelled press freedom predator
~ Georgia: Suspicious death of a journalist attacked six days earlier by homophobic lynch mob
~ Denied due process, Moroccan editor sentenced to five years in prison
~ Pescatarians are right – why I say eating fish is more ethical than eating meat
~ Studying maths post-GCSEs aids brain development – should it be compulsory?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter