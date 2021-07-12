Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why some people switch political parties: new research

By Paul Webb, Professor of Politics, University of Sussex
Tim Bale, Professor of Politics, Queen Mary University of London
Why do some people switch political parties? After all, if someone is committed enough to a particular vision of politics, wouldn’t they be relatively immune to the charms of its competitors?

It turns out, however, that switching parties at grassroots membership level is by no means uncommon, even giving rise in some quarters to accusations of “entryism”.

The massive increase in Labour’s membership which accompanied Jeremy Corbyn’s elevation to the leadership in 2015 was often anecdotally associated,…


