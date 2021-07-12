Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Irish sea border: trust is the biggest problem for the Northern Ireland protocol

By Katy Hayward, Professor of Political Sociology, Queen's University Belfast
If discomfort could be personified, it might be the figure of Lord David Frost before a committee of members of the Northern Ireland Assembly (MLAs) in Stormont on July 9. Sitting at considerable social distance from him, the assembly politicians took it in turns to present the bone they had to pick with the Brexit minister.

It was easy to see from their questions why a recent opinion…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


