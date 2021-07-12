Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The imprisonment of the ‘Lucky Family': How Chinese authorities detained and sentenced a whole birthday party

By Guest Contributor
Share this article
A birthday party among friends and family resulted in several arrests on suspicion of extremism in Xinjiang, as authorities in China continue to surveil and detain Uyghurs and Kazakhs.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


More
~ Ancient shark teeth lost in Antarctica millions of years ago recorded Earth's climate history
~ Why some people switch political parties: new research
~ Irish sea border: trust is the biggest problem for the Northern Ireland protocol
~ Reconciliation and Residential Schools: Canadians need new stories to face a future better than what we inherited
~ People with Disabilities in Mexico Should Be Counted
~ Viktor Orbán stages laughable video after being labelled press freedom predator
~ Georgia: Suspicious death of a journalist attacked six days earlier by homophobic lynch mob
~ Denied due process, Moroccan editor sentenced to five years in prison
~ Pescatarians are right – why I say eating fish is more ethical than eating meat
~ Studying maths post-GCSEs aids brain development – should it be compulsory?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter