Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Viktor Orbán stages laughable video after being labelled press freedom predator

By paulinea
News The secretary-general of Reporters Without Borders (RSF) has responded to the insinuations that Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán made about RSF after he was included in the 2021 gallery of “press freedom predators” that the press freedom NGO published on 2 July. Orbán is the only European leader to be included in the gallery. An 80-second video posted on the Hungarian government’s Facebook and


© Reporters without borders -


