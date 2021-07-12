Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Georgia: Suspicious death of a journalist attacked six days earlier by homophobic lynch mob

By jcavelier
NewsCameraman Aleksandr “Lekso” Lashkarava died after being seriously injured while covering a counter-demonstration by homophobic far-rightists. Reporters Without Borders demands an in-depth, impartial and transparent official investigation of the circumstances of Lashkarava’s death.Aleksandr Lashkarava’s mother found him dead in his bed on Sunday morning.


© Reporters without borders -


