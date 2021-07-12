Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Denied due process, Moroccan editor sentenced to five years in prison

By raniac
Share this article
NewsReporters Without Borders (RSF) calls for Moroccan newspaper editor Souleiman Raissouni’s immediate release pending his appeal against the five-year prison sentence he received from a Casablanca court on 9 July at the end of four-month trial marked by multiple irregularities.Held for more than a year, Raissouni was not in court to hear the judge find him guilty of sexual assault – a charge he has always denied – because he was extremely weak from a 93-day-old hunger st


Read complete article

© Reporters without borders -


More
~ People with Disabilities in Mexico Should Be Counted
~ Viktor Orbán stages laughable video after being labelled press freedom predator
~ Georgia: Suspicious death of a journalist attacked six days earlier by homophobic lynch mob
~ Pescatarians are right – why I say eating fish is more ethical than eating meat
~ Studying maths post-GCSEs aids brain development – should it be compulsory?
~ COVID-19 lockdowns and contraception: unexpected findings in four African countries
~ Fitting in or falling out: how African migrants adapt to life in Australia
~ Adichie and Emezi: ignore the noise, pay attention to the conversation
~ What drives the Indigenous People of Biafra's relentless efforts for secession
~ How African countries can reform education to get ahead after pandemic school closures
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter