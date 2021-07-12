Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Studying maths post-GCSEs aids brain development – should it be compulsory?

By Alexei Vernitski, Senior Lecturer in Mathematics, University of Essex
Alexander Partner, Lecturer and PhD researcher in mathematics education, University of Essex
New research shows that secondary pupils who take maths past 16 have higher levels of a chemical that boosts brain plasticity and learning in general. What other teaching can provide this?


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


