Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

COVID-19 lockdowns and contraception: unexpected findings in four African countries

By Shannon N. Wood, Assistant Scientist in the Department of Population, Family and Reproductive Health, Johns Hopkins University
Celia Karp, Assistant Scientist in the Department of Population, Family, and Reproductive Health, Johns Hopkins University
Funmilola OlaOlorun, Lecturer/ Honorary Consultant at College of Medicine, University of Ibadan
Pierre Akilimali, Associate Professor of Medicine and Public Health, University of Kinshasa
Share this article
The COVID-19 pandemic has affected the sexual and reproductive health needs of women across contexts. To curb the spread of disease across sub-Saharan Africa, many governments imposed early lockdown measures, including closures of borders, enforcement of curfews, and restrictions on movement.

During these initial lockdown periods (around March to June 2020), modelling projections…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ People with Disabilities in Mexico Should Be Counted
~ Viktor Orbán stages laughable video after being labelled press freedom predator
~ Georgia: Suspicious death of a journalist attacked six days earlier by homophobic lynch mob
~ Denied due process, Moroccan editor sentenced to five years in prison
~ Pescatarians are right – why I say eating fish is more ethical than eating meat
~ Studying maths post-GCSEs aids brain development – should it be compulsory?
~ Fitting in or falling out: how African migrants adapt to life in Australia
~ Adichie and Emezi: ignore the noise, pay attention to the conversation
~ What drives the Indigenous People of Biafra's relentless efforts for secession
~ How African countries can reform education to get ahead after pandemic school closures
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter