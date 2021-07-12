Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bitcoin alternatives could provide a green solution to energy-guzzling cryptocurrencies

By Sankar Sivarajah, Head of School of Management and Professor of Technology Management and Circular Economy, University of Bradford
Kamran Mahroof, Assistant Professor, Supply Chain Analytics, University of Bradford
The cryptocurrency bitcoin now uses up more electricity a year than the whole of Argentina, according to recent estimates from the University of Cambridge. That’s because the creation of a bitcoin, in a process called mining, is achieved by powerful computers that work night and day to decode and solve complex mathematical problems.

The energy these computers consume…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


