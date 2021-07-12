Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pescatarians are right – why eating fish is more ethical than eating meat

By Martin Cohen, Visiting Research Fellow in Philosophy, University of Hertfordshire
Share this article
Forget veggie burgers, fake bacon and cheese made from oats. For vegans at least, plant-based alternatives to meat and dairy products have long since gone mainstream. Alt-fish – food made from plants that mimics the taste and texture of fish, or real fish tissue grown from stem cells – is the next big thing.

As a researcher in applied…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ COVID: lambda variant is now in 29 countries, but what evidence do we have that it's more dangerous?
~ Mindfulness meditation can make some Americans more selfish and less generous
~ How do you start your own company?
~ Poverty in 2021 looks different than in 1964 – but the US hasn't changed how it measures who's poor since LBJ began his war
~ How Latin America's protest superheroes fight injustice and climate change – and sometimes crime, too
~ New wave of anti-protest laws may infringe on religious freedoms for Indigenous people
~ Pinterest weight loss ban shows brands are beginning to listen to consumers
~ Russia: Court Convicts Rights Defender
~ RSF decries wave of arrests in Ethiopia
~ RSF and partner hail Pakistani law protecting journalists but call for improvements
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter