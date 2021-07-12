Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How Latin America's protest superheroes fight injustice and climate change – and sometimes crime, too

By Vinodh Venkatesh, Professor of Hispanic Studies, Virginia Tech
In Latin America, common citizens have often donned outlandish outfits and comic book-inspired personas to lead demonstrations and promote social change.


