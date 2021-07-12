Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Pinterest weight loss ban shows brands are beginning to listen to consumers

By Karen Middleton, Senior Lecturer in Marketing and Advertising, University of Portsmouth
Share this article
Pinterest, the online pin-board with more than 478 million users, has taken a bold step in becoming the first major social media network to ban weight loss adverts. While the company said the decision was to promote body acceptance, it reflects a wider trend of the changing, more socially-conscious relationship between advertising platforms, brands and consumers.

Being…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Pescatarians are right – why eating fish is more ethical than eating meat
~ COVID: lambda variant is now in 29 countries, but what evidence do we have that it's more dangerous?
~ Mindfulness meditation can make some Americans more selfish and less generous
~ How do you start your own company?
~ Poverty in 2021 looks different than in 1964 – but the US hasn't changed how it measures who's poor since LBJ began his war
~ How Latin America's protest superheroes fight injustice and climate change – and sometimes crime, too
~ New wave of anti-protest laws may infringe on religious freedoms for Indigenous people
~ Russia: Court Convicts Rights Defender
~ RSF decries wave of arrests in Ethiopia
~ RSF and partner hail Pakistani law protecting journalists but call for improvements
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter