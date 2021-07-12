Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why the federal government's COVID-19 fear appeal to Sydney residents won't work

By Jane Speight, Foundation Director, Australian Centre for Behavioural Research in Diabetes, Deakin University
On Sunday July 11, the federal government released two new COVID-19 campaigns.

The first, shared across Australia, is a call to “arm yourself” (and others) against the virus by getting vaccinated as soon as you’re eligible.

The second is a graphic fear appeal, broadcast only in New South Wales, which shows a young woman in a hospital bed struggling to breathe.…


