‘Environmental accounting’ could revolutionise nature conservation, but Australia has squandered its potential
By Peter Burnett, Honorary Associate Professor, ANU College of Law, Australian National University
Michael Vardon, Associate Professor at the Fenner School, Australian National University
Australia's first 'land account' is a great example of the nation's environmental policy culture: we develop or adopt good ideas, but then tinker with, or even discard them.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Monday, July 12, 2021