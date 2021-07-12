Tolerance.ca
Australia's new vaccination campaign is another wasted opportunity

By Lauren Gurrieri, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, RMIT University
Amanda Spry, Lecturer of Marketing, RMIT University
Bernardo Figueiredo, Associate Professor of Marketing, RMIT University
Janneke Blijlevens, Senior Lecturer Experimental Methods, RMIT University
Linda Robinson, Senior Lecturer in Marketing, RMIT University
Marian Makkar, Lecturer in Marketing, RMIT University
Samuelson Appau, Senior Lecturer, RMIT University
Torgeir Aleti (né Watne), Lecturer in Marketing, RMIT University
The Australian government’s new national vaccination advertisements have been described as exciting as a bowl of leftover cereal, with all the urgency of a stubbed toe. “It will be very difficult for Shaun Micallef to send this ad up,” said Opposition leader Anthony Albanese when asked about them on Sunday morning television.

He’s not wrong.

The “Arm Yourself”…


