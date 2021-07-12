Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sri Lanka: Protect Garment Workers’ Rights During Pandemic

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Sri Lankan health officials collect swab samples from people to test for the coronavirus in Colombo, Sri Lanka, June 10, 2021.  © 2021 AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena (New York) – The Sri Lankan government, factory owners, and the international clothes brands sourcing from Sri Lanka should protect the safety and employment rights of garment workers during the Covid-19 pandemic, Human Rights Watch said today. The Sri Lankan government has used a strict lockdown, first imposed on May 21, 2021, and other measures, including travel bans and bans on public gatherings, to…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


