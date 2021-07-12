Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Euro 2020: England isn't an underdog anymore – it's time for new stories

By Neil Archer, Senior Lecturer in Film Studies, Keele University
You only need to watch a few sports movies to see how England’s filmmakers view their sporting nation. Whether in improbable fairy-tale victory (Wimbledon, Fast Girls), gloriously eccentric failure (Eddie the Eagle) or a triumph of the English spirit over unscrupulous invaders (Aardman’s Early Man or Escape…


