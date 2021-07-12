Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Japan: Olympics Should Benefit Human Rights

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image Supporters of Equality Act Japan gather in front of parliament before they submit a petition in Tokyo on March 25, 2021.  © Kyodo News via AP (Tokyo) – Japan should address serious rights issues in the country as host of the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, Human Rights Watch said today in a new reporters’ guide. The Tokyo 2020 Summer Games, which start on July 23, 2021, are advertised as celebrating “unity in diversity” and “passing on legacy for the future.” The Japanese government should immediately act to build a legacy of respect for human rights in…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ Studying social media can give us insight into human behaviour. It can also give us nonsense
~ Euro 2020: England isn't an underdog anymore – it's time for new stories
~ Unpacking In The Heights' choreographic film references, from Busby Berkley to West Side Story
~ Public trust in the government's COVID response is slowly eroding. Here's how to get it back on track
~ Our estimates suggest we can get Australia's unemployment down to 3.3%
~ Are the Nationals now the party for mining, not farming? If so, Barnaby Joyce must tread carefully
~ Zaila Avant-garde – 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee champ – stands where Black children were once kept out
~ Virgin Galactic: space tourism takes off with Branson's inaugural flight
~ 'The stars aligned': Ash Barty's Wimbledon win is an historic moment for Indigenous people and women in sport
~ Africans want consensual democracy – why is that reality so hard to accept?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter