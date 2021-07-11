Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Unpacking In The Heights' choreographic film references, from Busby Berkley to West Side Story

By Phoebe Macrossan, Research Associate, Digital Media Research Centre, Queensland University of Technology
Share this article
Part of the joy of a musical is that song and dance can occur anywhere and everywhere. Not just on the stage but in the bedroom, to the Wild West and on the streets of New York.

Classic musicals set in New York often take dancing to the streets.

In On The Town (1949, based on the 1944 stage musical), Frank Sinatra and Gene Kelly (who also choreographed the movie) play sailors on shore leave in the big city. In West…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Public trust in the government's COVID response is slowly eroding. Here's how to get it back on track
~ Our estimates suggest we can get Australia's unemployment down to 3.3%
~ Are the Nationals now the party for mining, not farming? If so, Barnaby Joyce must tread carefully
~ Zaila Avant-garde – 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee champ – stands where Black children were once kept out
~ Virgin Galactic: space tourism takes off with Branson's inaugural flight
~ 'The stars aligned': Ash Barty's Wimbledon win is an historic moment for Indigenous people and women in sport
~ Africans want consensual democracy – why is that reality so hard to accept?
~ Latest data from Lusaka morgue analysis shows spike in COVID-19 deaths
~ Cholera is still a danger in Nigeria: here's what the government can do
~ At the tipping point: It’s time to include tips in menu prices as restaurants reopen from COVID lockdowns
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter