Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Zaila Avant-garde – 2021 Scripps National Spelling Bee champ – stands where Black children were once kept out

By Shalini Shankar, Professor of Anthropology and Asian American Studies, Northwestern University
Share this article
A scholar of spelling bees explains why Zaila Avant-garde's victory at the National Scripps Spelling Bee is significant from a historical perspective.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Unpacking In The Heights' choreographic film references, from Busby Berkley to West Side Story
~ Public trust in the government's COVID response is slowly eroding. Here's how to get it back on track
~ Our estimates suggest we can get Australia's unemployment down to 3.3%
~ Are the Nationals now the party for mining, not farming? If so, Barnaby Joyce must tread carefully
~ Virgin Galactic: space tourism takes off with Branson's inaugural flight
~ 'The stars aligned': Ash Barty's Wimbledon win is an historic moment for Indigenous people and women in sport
~ Africans want consensual democracy – why is that reality so hard to accept?
~ Latest data from Lusaka morgue analysis shows spike in COVID-19 deaths
~ Cholera is still a danger in Nigeria: here's what the government can do
~ At the tipping point: It’s time to include tips in menu prices as restaurants reopen from COVID lockdowns
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter