Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

'The stars aligned': Ash Barty's Wimbledon win is an historic moment for Indigenous people and women in sport

By Adele Pavlidis, Researcher in Sociology, Griffith University
Marcus Woolombi Waters, Lecturer, School of Humanities, Griffith University
Over the weekend in London, the stars aligned in the most remarkable way. On the 50th anniversary of Evonne Goolagong Cawley’s first Wimbledon win, Ashleigh Barty claimed her first Wimbledon title.

I just hope I made Evonne proud.

The 25-year old becomes just the second Indigenous women to win Wimbledon and breaks a long drought for Australia at what is widely regarded as the most prestigious tennis tournament…


© The Conversation -


