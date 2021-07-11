'The stars aligned': Ash Barty's Wimbledon win is an historic moment for Indigenous people and women in sport
By Adele Pavlidis, Researcher in Sociology, Griffith University
Marcus Woolombi Waters, Lecturer, School of Humanities, Griffith University
Over the weekend in London, the stars aligned in the most remarkable way. On the 50th anniversary of Evonne Goolagong Cawley’s first Wimbledon win, Ashleigh Barty claimed her first Wimbledon title.
I just hope I made Evonne proud.
The 25-year old becomes just the second Indigenous women to win Wimbledon and breaks a long drought for Australia at what is widely regarded as the most prestigious tennis tournament…
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Sunday, July 11, 2021