Human Rights Observatory

At the tipping point: It’s time to include tips in menu prices as restaurants reopen from COVID lockdowns

By Sylvain Charlebois, Director, Agri-Food Analytics Lab, Professor in Food Distribution and Policy, Dalhousie University
Poppy Nicolette Riddle, Research associate, Dalhousie University
Tipping has often-overlooked consequences for food service workers. The industry should turn its attention to underlying issues if it wants to ensure a sustainable future.


