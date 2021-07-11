Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Saudi Arabia: New Details of Alleged Torture Leaked

By Human Rights Watch
Click to expand Image Prominent women's rights activist Loujain al-Hathloul. © Private (Beirut) – New accounts have emerged of alleged torture of high-profile political detainees in Saudi prisons, Human Rights Watch said today. Saudi authorities failed to independently and credibly investigate allegations that Saudi authorities tortured Saudi women’s rights activists and others detained in early 2018, including with electric shocks, beatings, whippings, and sexual harassment. Human Rights Watch has obtained a series of anonymous text messages sent in January 2021 from an individual identifying…


© Human Rights Watch -


