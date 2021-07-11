Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Swap shapes for rice crackers, chips for popcorn… parents can improve their kids’ diet with these healthier lunchbox options

By Matthew Mclaughlin, PhD Candidate, School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Newcastle
Alison Brown, PhD Candidate, University of Newcastle
Jannah Jones, Postdoctoral Researcher, University of Newcastle
Luke Wolfenden, Professor (Public Health), University of Newcastle
Rachel Sutherland, Conjoint Lecturer, University of Newcastle
Share this article
We developed a healthy lunchbox program. Here, we provide parents with ideas for swapping unhealthy foods kids might like to healthier ones comparable on cost, taste, texture and preparation time.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Saudi Arabia: New Details of Alleged Torture Leaked
~ New application maps accessibility of Ukrainian urban public spaces
~ 3 tips for preventing heat stroke
~ NDIS independent assessments are off the table for now. That's a good thing — the evidence wasn't there
~ 'To get rich is glorious': how Deng Xiaoping set China on a path to rule the world
~ What's a suborbital flight? An aerospace engineer explains
~ Record Canada Heat Harms Older People and People with Disabilities
~ RSF denounces coordinated raids on media outlets in Belarus
~ Heart health: design cities differently and it can help us live longer
~ No evidence links autism with terrorism, but ill-judged statements and headlines will lead to stigma
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter