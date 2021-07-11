Swap shapes for rice crackers, chips for popcorn… parents can improve their kids’ diet with these healthier lunchbox options
By Matthew Mclaughlin, PhD Candidate, School of Medicine and Public Health, University of Newcastle
Alison Brown, PhD Candidate, University of Newcastle
Jannah Jones, Postdoctoral Researcher, University of Newcastle
Luke Wolfenden, Professor (Public Health), University of Newcastle
Rachel Sutherland, Conjoint Lecturer, University of Newcastle
We developed a healthy lunchbox program. Here, we provide parents with ideas for swapping unhealthy foods kids might like to healthier ones comparable on cost, taste, texture and preparation time.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Saturday, July 10, 2021