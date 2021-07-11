Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New application maps accessibility of Ukrainian urban public spaces

By Tanya Lokot
The map allows users to filter locations by key features, such as how accessible a venue's entrance is, whether it has accessible bathrooms, a Braille food menu, or baby-changing facilities.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -


