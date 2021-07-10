Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

3 tips for preventing heat stroke

By Gabriel Neal, Clinical Associate Professor of Family Medicine, Texas A&M University
Share this article
As a primary care physician who often treats patients with heat-related illnesses, I know all too well how heat waves create spikes in hospitalizations and deaths related to “severe nonexertional hyperthermia,” or what most people call “heat stroke.”

Heat stroke is when a person’s core body temperature rises too high – often more than 104 F (40 C) – because high environmental temperatures and humidity prevent the body from cooling…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ NDIS independent assessments are off the table for now. That's a good thing — the evidence wasn't there
~ 'To get rich is glorious': how Deng Xiaoping set China on a path to rule the world
~ What's a suborbital flight? An aerospace engineer explains
~ Record Canada Heat Harms Older People and People with Disabilities
~ RSF denounces coordinated raids on media outlets in Belarus
~ Heart health: design cities differently and it can help us live longer
~ No evidence links autism with terrorism, but ill-judged statements and headlines will lead to stigma
~ Semiconductors: Chinese takeover of UK's leading chipmaker doesn't need a security review – here's why
~ Tokyo Olympics: no spectators is bad for business, but hosting could still bring long-term benefits
~ Social media became a life-saving tool for Nigerians. Now, they have to fight for it.
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter