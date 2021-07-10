Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

NDIS independent assessments are off the table for now. That's a good thing — the evidence wasn't there

By Helen Dickinson, Professor, Public Service Research, UNSW
Anne Kavanagh, Professor of Disability and Health, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Share this article
The proposed NDIS independent assessments have been controversial. And data from a pilot doesn't really tell us whether they'd deliver positive outcomes for Australians with disability.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ 'To get rich is glorious': how Deng Xiaoping set China on a path to rule the world
~ What's a suborbital flight? An aerospace engineer explains
~ Record Canada Heat Harms Older People and People with Disabilities
~ RSF denounces coordinated raids on media outlets in Belarus
~ Heart health: design cities differently and it can help us live longer
~ No evidence links autism with terrorism, but ill-judged statements and headlines will lead to stigma
~ Semiconductors: Chinese takeover of UK's leading chipmaker doesn't need a security review – here's why
~ Tokyo Olympics: no spectators is bad for business, but hosting could still bring long-term benefits
~ Social media became a life-saving tool for Nigerians. Now, they have to fight for it.
~ Mzilikazi Khumalo: a stellar Zulu, African, Pan African and cosmopolitan composer
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter