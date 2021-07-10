NDIS independent assessments are off the table for now. That's a good thing — the evidence wasn't there
By Helen Dickinson, Professor, Public Service Research, UNSW
Anne Kavanagh, Professor of Disability and Health, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
The proposed NDIS independent assessments have been controversial. And data from a pilot doesn't really tell us whether they'd deliver positive outcomes for Australians with disability.
© The Conversation
- Friday, July 9, 2021