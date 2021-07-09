Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Record Canada Heat Harms Older People and People with Disabilities

By Human Rights Watch
Share this article
Click to expand Image A person enters the Hillcrest Community Centre, where they can cool off during the extreme hot weather in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, June 30, 2021. © 2021 Don Mackinnon/AFP/Getty Images Recent climate change-exacerbated heat waves in the western Canadian province of British Columbia have left hundreds dead. According to British Columbia’s chief coroner, of the 719 sudden deaths between June 25 and July 1, many were “older individuals living alone in private residences with minimal ventilation.” Many people waited hours for emergency medical assistance.…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -


More
~ What's a suborbital flight? An aerospace engineer explains
~ RSF denounces coordinated raids on media outlets in Belarus
~ Heart health: design cities differently and it can help us live longer
~ No evidence links autism with terrorism, but ill-judged statements and headlines will lead to stigma
~ Semiconductors: Chinese takeover of UK's leading chipmaker doesn't need a security review – here's why
~ Tokyo Olympics: no spectators is bad for business, but hosting could still bring long-term benefits
~ Social media became a life-saving tool for Nigerians. Now, they have to fight for it.
~ Mzilikazi Khumalo: a stellar Zulu, African, Pan African and cosmopolitan composer
~ Five lessons on bringing truth back to politics from Britain's first female philosophy professor
~ Afghanistan: two decades of Nato help leaves a failed and fractured state on the brink of civil war
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter