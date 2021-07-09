Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

RSF denounces coordinated raids on media outlets in Belarus

By paulinea
Reporters Without Borders (RSF) condemns a series of police raids on media outlets and searches and arrests of journalists in a coordinated operation by the Belarusian authorities with the clear aim of silencing the country's independent press. The authorities arrested at least 11 journalists, conducted more than 20 searches and blocked three news websites in the course of the crackdown, which began yesterday morning.


© Reporters without borders


