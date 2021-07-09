Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Semiconductors: Chinese takeover of UK's leading chipmaker doesn't need a security review – here's why

By Hamza Mudassir, Visiting Fellow in Strategy, Cambridge Judge Business School
Share this article
Chinese state-backed conglomerate Wingtech Technology is taking full control of the UK’s largest semiconductor foundry, Newport Wafer Fab (NWF), for £63 million. Wingtech has been a majority shareholder in NWF, which specialises in making chips for the car industry, since 2019 through its Dutch chip-maker subsidiary, Nexperia. But it is only now that the Chinese firm has decided to buy out all existing shareholders and debt-holders.

The news of the cross-border deal…


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ RSF denounces coordinated raids on media outlets in Belarus
~ Heart health: design cities differently and it can help us live longer
~ No evidence links autism with terrorism, but ill-judged statements and headlines will lead to stigma
~ Tokyo Olympics: no spectators is bad for business, but hosting could still bring long-term benefits
~ Social media became a life-saving tool for Nigerians. Now, they have to fight for it.
~ Mzilikazi Khumalo: a stellar Zulu, African, Pan African and cosmopolitan composer
~ Five lessons on bringing truth back to politics from Britain's first female philosophy professor
~ Afghanistan: two decades of Nato help leaves a failed and fractured state on the brink of civil war
~ What the Euro 2020 referees can teach the Premier League
~ The ocean is full of tiny plastic particles – we found a way to track them with satellites
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter