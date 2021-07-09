Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Social media became a life-saving tool for Nigerians. Now, they have to fight for it.

By Bolu Akindele
The #EndSARS protest, the Twitter ban and the #June12 protests point to the power of social media in Nigeria. But a rattled government is bent on extinguishing that power.


© Global Voices -


