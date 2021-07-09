Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the Euro 2020 referees can teach the Premier League

By Tom Webb, Senior Lecturer in Sports Management and Development, University of Portsmouth
The performances of the referees during the Euro 2020 tournament have been almost universally praised. They have contributed to an extremely exciting tournament. So instead of controversial refereeing decisions, the focus has been on the quality of the football being played and the return of supporters to stadiums.

Referees have not been routinely criticised (as is usually the case), even when a questionable decision divides pundits. For instance,…


© The Conversation -


