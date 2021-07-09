Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Before Shark Week and 'Jaws,' World War II spawned America's shark obsession

By Janet M. Davis, University Distinguished Teaching Professor of American Studies, The University of Texas at Austin College of Liberal Arts
Share this article
As part of the nation's massive wartime mobilization effort, millions of Americans, for the first time, traveled abroad – where many had their first encounters with the marine predators.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


More
~ Mzilikazi Khumalo: a stellar Zulu, African, Pan African and cosmopolitan composer
~ Five lessons on bringing truth back to politics from Britain's first female philosophy professor
~ Afghanistan: two decades of Nato help leaves a failed and fractured state on the brink of civil war
~ What the Euro 2020 referees can teach the Premier League
~ The ocean is full of tiny plastic particles – we found a way to track them with satellites
~ 3 billion people cannot afford a healthy diet
~ Gareth Southgate: football management as a team sport
~ Spike in COVID-19 cases points to gaps in South Africa's response
~ Malaysian artists and activists face probe over a short film depicting police brutality
~ EU flag torn down from Georgian Parliament in second day of far-right street violence
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter