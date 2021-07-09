Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

3 billion people cannot afford a healthy diet

By William A. Masters, Professor of Food Economics and Policy, Tufts University
Anna Herforth, Co-Director of the Food Prices for Nutrition project, Tufts University
New data shows how high prices and low incomes prevent 4 in 10 people worldwide from buying enough nutritious foods for a healthy diet.


Read complete article

© The Conversation -


